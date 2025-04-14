Blue Moon Metals Inc: Blue Moon Announces Reinstatement of Quotation on the OTCQB Following Transformational Acquisitions

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOON; OTCQB: BMOOF) is pleased to announce that its common shares will be quoted on the OTCQB Market exchange in the United States effective at the market open on Monday, April 14, 2025 under the symbol BMOOF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol MOON.

The quotation on the OTCQB was previously suspended while the Company's shares were halted on the TSXV as part of its transformation acquisition of the Nussir copper-gold-silver project and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project, both located in Norway. With the reinstatement of trading on the TSXV on March 14, 2025, the Company applied for reinstatement on the OTCQB in the United States. The OTCQB will provide existing shareholders with an additional trading platform to the TSXV and introduce the Company to a broader range of retail and institutional investors that a United States quotation provides. The Company's 100% owned Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project is located in the United States.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway and the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

