Evrima Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Secondary quotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Secondary quotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Eaton to the Company's Board as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

David brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services and capital markets sectors, with a particular focus on Canadian venture markets. He currently serves as Chairman of Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd., a boutique advisory firm specialising in corporate finance for early-stage and growth companies. Throughout his career, David has held multiple leadership roles at public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange, including positions as CEO, CFO and director across the natural resources, technology and consumer goods sectors. As a Non-Executive Director of Evrima, David supports the Company's growth strategy by leveraging his extensive capital markets experience and network in North America.

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies

The names of all directorships and partnerships which David Eaton has held at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Current directorships/partnerships: Previous directorships/partnerships: Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. Allied Copper Corp. Darelle Online Solutions Inc. Cape Lithium Corp. Jayden Resources Inc. Prisma Exploration Inc. LDB Capital Corp. VEXT Science Inc. Penbar Capital Ltd. WineOnline marketing Company Ltd.

David Eaton holds no ordinary shares in Evrima.

The Company has granted David Eaton share options over Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Options") on the following terms:

Number of Options Exercise price Duration Vesting conditions 750,000 £0.0125 3 years Vested

Pursuant to the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation for directors, the table at the end of this announcement provides further details of the grant of Options.

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies in respect of David Eaton

Secondary quotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully applied for a secondary quotation of the Company's ordinary shares on the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under ticker 79R. Trading commenced at 8:00 CET on 21/03/2025.

The Board's decision to quote the Company's shares on the FSE is part of the Company's strategy to broaden its shareholder base and channels to future financing. This new quotation does not affect the trading of the Company's shares on Aquis.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Enquiries:

Company

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser)

John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker)

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Eaton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Evrima Plc b) LEI 2138007P4UM3HDZDYT91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares in Evrima plc Identification code (ISIN) for Evrima plc Ordinary Shares: GB00BMDFKP05 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0125 750,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 15 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue