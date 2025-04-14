Intelligent Protection Management Corp.: Intelligent Protection Management to Present at Centri Capital Conference

At Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City on April 22

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced their attendance and participation at the Centri Capital Conference at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City, New York on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of IPM, is scheduled to present at 10:00am ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, April 22, to discuss IPM's managed technology solutions focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure.

For those interested in attending, please visit:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_113161/conference_register.html

ABOUT INTELLIGENT MANAGEMENT PROTECTION CORP. (Nasdaq: IPM)

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. ("IPM") is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. Our other products include ManyCam. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions globally; industry trends; competition; changes in government and other regulation; changes in political and economic stability; disruptions in business operations due to reorganization activities; interest rate and currency fluctuations; the inability of the Company to realize successfully any anticipated synergy benefits of its acquisition of Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc.; the inability of the Company to integrate successfully the operations of Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc.; fluctuations and volatility in the Company's stock price; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability of the Company to maintain customer and partner relationships; and the timing and market acceptance of new service offerings. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@ipm.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

917-658-7878

