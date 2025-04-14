STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), Monday announced a new partnership agreement to revolutionize GCI Communication Corp's core network infrastructure and accelerate its cloud-native transformation.Under the new agreement, Ericson will provide the latest generation of cloud-core technology along with new AI tools and ways of working that address increasing network complexity inherent with evolving networks.Additionally, GCI will augment the 5G network with a new dual-mode 5G Core in preparation for the future launch of 5G Standalone (SA) services.In the pre-market hours, Ericsson's stock is trading at $7.41, up 1.58 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX