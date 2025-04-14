EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Notice of call of the ordinary shareholder's meeting



14.04.2025 / 16:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RIGSAVE S.p.A.

Registered office in Brescia, Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli 38

Share capital: Euro 488.657,06, fully paid-up

Tax code and Register of Companies of Brescia number 03690060987 Brescia, 14 April 2025 Dear Shareholders, NOTICE OF CALL OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Those entitled to attend and exercise their voting rights are called to attend an ordinary shareholders' meeting, at the company's registered office in Brescia, Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli 38, on 30 April 2025 at 5:30 p.m., to examine and discuss the following Agenda Approval of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024; related and consequent resolutions; appointment of the independent auditor pursuant to Article 13, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree 39/2010 for the three-year period 2025-2026-2027; Miscellaneous. *** Any amendments and/or additions to the information contained in this notice of call will be made available through the Company's website ( https://rigsave.com/ , "Investor Relations" section, "Shareholders' Meeting") and by any other means that may be required by law or applicable regulations. SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS The share capital is equal to Euro 488.657,06 divided into 3.191.364 ordinary shares without indication of par value; each share entitles the holder to one vote in the Company's ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings. STANDING TO SPEAK AND VOTE Pursuant to Article 83-sexies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF"), the entitlement to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and to exercise the right to vote must be attested by a communication sent to the Company, made by the intermediary in favour of the person entitled to vote, on the basis of the evidence resulting from its accounting records relating to the end of the 7th (seventh) trading day prior to the date call of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e., 17 April 2025 - so-called "record date"). Credit or debit entries made on the accounts after this deadline are not relevant for the purposes of entitlement to exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting and therefore those who become holders of the shares only after the aforementioned deadline will not have the right to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. This communication must be received by the Company by the end of the third trading day prior to the date of the call (i.e., by 25 April 2025). This is without prejudice to the right to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting and to exercise the right to vote if the communications are received by the Company after this deadline, provided that they are received before the start of the Shareholders' Meeting. REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Those who have the right to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may be represented by means of a written proxy, in compliance with current legislation. To this end, the appropriate proxy form is available on the Company's website at the address https://rigsave.com/ , in the "Investor Relations" section, "Shareholders' Meeting". There are no postal or electronic voting procedures. The proxy may not be conferred on the members of the board of directors or control or employees of the Company, nor on its subsidiaries or on members of the administrative or supervisory bodies or employees of these. The proxy issued for this Shareholders' Meeting is also effective for subsequent calls; It cannot be issued with the delegate's name blank and is always revocable. The representative may be replaced only by those who are expressly indicated in the proxy. If the shareholder has granted the proxy to a legal entity, the legal representative of the latter represents the shareholder at the meeting. Alternatively, the legal entity may delegate one of its employees or collaborators, even if this is not expressly provided for in the proxy. PROVISIONS FOR TELEMATIC INTERVENTION Shareholders are entitled to attend the shareholders' meeting and exercise their right to vote also by audio-video-conference. Those who intend to participate electronically must express their interest by sending - by 12:00 noon on 25 April 2025 - a specific request to the Company's e-mail address info@rigsave.com attaching (i) a copy of the bank certification referred to in the paragraph "Legitimacy to attend and vote", (ii) a copy of a valid identity document of the representative, if the entitled party makes use of a representative who is a legal person or delegate pursuant to the paragraph "Representation at the Shareholders' Meeting" above, together with any proxy form duly completed and signed. The connection platform and access credentials will subsequently be communicated to the email address through which the above documentation was sent, by the end of the day on 28 April 2025. Persons who have not fulfilled the above instructions will not be considered entitled to participate and vote. Shareholders are invited to connect via audio-video-conference as early as necessary to ensure the holding of the Shareholders' Meeting. In this regard, the accreditation activities of the participants in the meeting (shareholders or their delegates) will take place thirty minutes in advance of the indicated call time. DOCUMENTATION Shareholders are informed that, following the publication of this notice of call, they will be made available to the public at the registered office in Brescia, Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli 38, and on the Company's website https://rigsave.com/ , "Investor Relations" section, "Shareholders' Meeting"": (i) the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, accompanied by the Directors' Report together with the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors; (ii) the Board of Directors' explanatory report on proposals concerning the items on the agenda; (iii) any other document deemed useful for the purposes of dealing with the items on the agenda. Sincerely The Chairman of the Board of Directors Michele Basilicata



14.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

