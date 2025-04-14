Anzeige
trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 29, 2025; Webcast Scheduled for April 30, 2025

Finanznachrichten News


DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - April 14, 2025 - trivago N.V.. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.


About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform, reshaping the way travelers search for and compare accommodations. When travelers are searching for a hotel, we want the obvious choice to be trivago. We help them find the best place to stay and the best time to go. We enable them to book with confidence, saving valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we personalize and simplify the search experience for millions of travelers every month. trivago offers access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.



