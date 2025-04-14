Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852147 | ISIN: GB0007188757 | Ticker-Symbol: RIO1
Xetra
14.04.25
17:18 Uhr
50,63 Euro
+1,02
+2,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,5450,7217:35
0,0000,00017:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2025 14:36 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brazilian Rare Earths: Agreement With Rio Tinto Unlocks Potential Development of BRE's Advanced High-Grade Bauxite-Gallium Project

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (BRE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Rio de Contas Desenvolvimentos Minerais Ltda. (Rio Tinto Brazil) to amend the Amargosa Tenement Acquisition Agreement.

Amargosa Bauxite Project

  • Amargosa is an advanced stage, large-scale bauxite project acquired from Rio Tinto in 2023, adjacent to select BRE rare earth tenements in Bahia, Brazil
  • The large-scale bauxite project benefits from over 10 years of exploration by Rio Tinto, including 56,919 metres of drilling across 4,257 holes and detailed geological data sets
  • Exploration to date has confirmed thick, high-grade bauxite zones from surface, including intercepts such as 27.5 metres at 51.3% total available alumina content with low levels of reactive silica and iron
  • BRE and Rio Tinto have signed a binding agreement to replace the existing US$40m bauxite milestone payment at the Amargosa Bauxite Project with a fixed US$1.00/wet tonne royalty on future bauxite sales

High-Grade Gallium Discovery

  • BRE has re-assayed 1,275 Rio Tinto bauxite samples collected at the Pelé Bauxite Project
  • New, high-grade gallium discovery confirmed with exceptional grades of up to 190 ppm Ga2O3, with a mean grade of 75 ppm Ga2O3
  • These assay results place Amargosa among the highest-grade undeveloped gallium prospects globally, with the potential to deliver strategic gallium supply amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions to global gallium markets

Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project Development

  • Given the potential scale and quality of the bauxite-gallium prospects, BRE will rapidly advance the Amargosa bauxite-gallium project, and has engaged RPM Global to accelerate development activities for a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study
  • Amargosa is strategically positioned to supply seaborne bauxite and gallium markets facing rising demand and geopolitical risks

Brazilian Rare Earths' CEO and MD, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

"Global bauxite and gallium markets are underpinned by compelling structural trends - strong demand, constrained supply, and rising geopolitical risks to supply chains.

We are focussed on advancing our world-class, high-grade rare earth province - and this successful restructuring of the Rio Tinto agreement enhances our strategic flexibility to create long-term value for shareholders."

A link to the full announcement can be found here.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.