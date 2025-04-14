Devyser Diagnostics AB: Jan Wahlström new CEO for Devyser

Devyser's board has appointed Jan Wahlström as new CEO, effective August 4.

Jan Wahlström has a long background in leading and developing companies in the Health Care and Life Science areas internationally. He has led both listed companies and private Equity-owned companies. Jan most recently served as CEO at Mabtech.

"I am excited to join Devyser, a pioneer company in diagnostic kits for advanced DNA testing. I am looking forward to working alongside the great team at Devyser and continue to develop and sell world class products. I want to thank the board for the trust in me as we work towards continued successful growth.", says Jan Wahlström.

"Devyser's board and I are very pleased that Jan has agreed to lead Devyser," says the company's chair Mia Arnhult.

Devyser's previous CEO, Fredrik Alpsten, left the company in January and Fredrik Dahl, board member of Devyser, has since been acting CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Mia Arnhult, chair of the board

Telephone: +46 70-769 82 46

About Devyser

Devyser develops, manufactures and sells diagnostic solutions and analysis services to clinical laboratories in more than 65 countries. Our products are used for advanced genetic testing in the hereditary disease, oncology and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's products, and unique, patented solution requiring only one test tube, simplify genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid results. Our goal is for every patient to receive a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time. Sustainability is a central part of our business and an important prerequisite for long term value creation.

Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with eight in-house sales offices in Europe and the US. The company also runs Devyser Genomic Laboratories, a CLIA certified laboratory in Atlanta, US. In 2022, Devyser's quality management system was certified according to the IVDR and a number of the company's products have since been certified according to the IVDR.

Devyser's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

For more information, visit www.devyser.com.