Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser Diagnostics AB publishes quarterly report for the period April to June 2025

"A positive operating result was recorded in the second quarter. The effects of the cost-cutting program initiated at the beginning of the year can already be seen in both current costs and in the cost base going forward. If we continue to work on operational efficiency, we are confident that we will meet our communicated financial targets in 2026."

Fredrik Dahl, acting CEO, Devyser

The quarter from April to June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 67.4 million (53.2), corresponding to a 26.6 percent increase. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 34.1 percent.

Gross profit totaled SEK 56.8 million (41.4), corresponding to a gross margin of 84.2 percent (77.7).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 5.5 million (-22.7).

Profit after tax totaled SEK 1.3 million (-22.9).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.08 (-1.41).

Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK 2.3 million (-15.5).

The period from January to June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 122.2 million (104.0), corresponding to a 17.5 percent increase. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 20.7 percent.

Gross profit totaled SEK 102.4 million (83.3), corresponding to a gross margin of 83.8 percent (80.1).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -9.3 million (-36.7).

Profit after tax totaled SEK -19.3 million (-35.1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.16 (-2.15).

Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK -3.4 million (-33.9).

Important events during the quarter

Jan Wahlström appointed as new CEO of Devyser

In April, Devyser's Board of Directors announced the appointment of Jan Wahlström as the new CEO, effective August 2025. Jan Wahlström has extensive experience in the management and development of companies in the Health Care and Life Sciences field.

Devyser won a large, SEK 61.8 million tender in Italy

In April, Devyser signed a significant contract in Udine, Italy. The contract, which includes both NGS and FA products, will run for 36 months, and has been expanded by 10 percent compared with the previous, expired contract.

Devyser launched Devyser HLA Loss

In June, Devyser staged the global launch of Devyser HLA Loss, an NGS assay designed to offer the accurate, rapid and simple detection of HLA loss as part of post-transplant monitoring.

Devyser launched Devyser Genomic Blood Typing

June also saw the launch of Devyser's Genomic Blood Typing Assay, an NGS solution that redefines molecular blood group research. The product enables comprehensive genetic blood typing - covering red blood cells (RBC), human platelet antigens (HPA) and human neutrophil antigens (HNA) - in a single, streamlined test.

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting in May, Mia Arnhult, Fredrik Dahl, Pia Gideon and Thomas Eklund were re-elected as Board members. Isabelle Ducellier and Olof Ericsson were elected as new members of the Board. Mia Arnhult was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The share and new share issues

Three new share issues were carried out during the quarter in connection with the exercising of employee stock options. The issues raised SEK 3.6 million for the company.

Important events after the end of the quarter

No significant events have occurred since the end of the quarter.

Presentation

The report will be presented at an audiocast at 09:00 CET today. Dial-in number to the teleconference and a conference ID will be received by registering on the link below:

https://events.inderes.com/devyser-diagnostics/q2-report-2025/dial-in



The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://devyser-diagnostics.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

This report and previous financial reports are available on the company's webpage https://investors.devyser.com/en/reports-presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Dahl, interim CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50



Sabina Berlin, CFO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.?

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

This information is information that Devyser Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-22 07:30 CEST.