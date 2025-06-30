Anzeige
Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser launches Genomic Blood Typing assay: All blood groups, one simple test

Devyser today announced the global launch of Devyser Genomic Blood Typing, a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based solution that redefines molecular blood group research. Developed exclusively, this all-in-one assay enables comprehensive genetic blood typing-covering red blood cell (RBC), human platelet antigen (HPA), and human neutrophil antigen (HNA) systems-in a single, streamlined test.

Designed to address the complexities of blood group analysis in transfusion and transplantation research, Devyser Genomic Blood Typing offers high-resolution results with unprecedented workflow simplicity and software-guided interpretation.

Simplifying complexity in blood group research
Traditional serological methods often struggle with weak antigen expression, rare variants, or ambiguous results-particularly across diverse ethnic backgrounds. Devyser Genomic Blood Typing fills these gaps by delivering clear and accurate insights into blood antigen profiles at the genetic level.

Advancing molecular blood typing in research settings
Devyser Genomic Blood Typing empowers research laboratories, transfusion centers, and transplant programs to move beyond the limitations of serology. Whether identifying rare blood types or studying immune compatibility, the solution offers precision and reproducibility that elevate scientific confidence.

"This launch marks a major leap forward in blood group genotyping," said Theis Kipling, CCO, Devyser. "By integrating simplicity, comprehensiveness, and robust data interpretation, we're giving researchers a tool that streamlines workflows and delivers deeper insight into the genetic basis of blood compatibility."

Devyser Genomic Blood Typing is currently available globally as a Research Use Only (RUO) product. For product details, visit: https://devyser.com/kits-and-reagents/devyser-genomic-blood-typing.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Dahl, interim CEO
E-mail: ir@devyser.com
Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

Theis Kipling, CCO
E-mail: ir@devyser.com
Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser
Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's certified adviser is Redeye AB.?

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
