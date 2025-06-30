Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser launches Genomic Blood Typing assay: All blood groups, one simple test

Devyser today announced the global launch of Devyser Genomic Blood Typing, a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based solution that redefines molecular blood group research. Developed exclusively, this all-in-one assay enables comprehensive genetic blood typing-covering red blood cell (RBC), human platelet antigen (HPA), and human neutrophil antigen (HNA) systems-in a single, streamlined test.

Designed to address the complexities of blood group analysis in transfusion and transplantation research, Devyser Genomic Blood Typing offers high-resolution results with unprecedented workflow simplicity and software-guided interpretation.

Simplifying complexity in blood group research

Traditional serological methods often struggle with weak antigen expression, rare variants, or ambiguous results-particularly across diverse ethnic backgrounds. Devyser Genomic Blood Typing fills these gaps by delivering clear and accurate insights into blood antigen profiles at the genetic level.

Advancing molecular blood typing in research settings

Devyser Genomic Blood Typing empowers research laboratories, transfusion centers, and transplant programs to move beyond the limitations of serology. Whether identifying rare blood types or studying immune compatibility, the solution offers precision and reproducibility that elevate scientific confidence.

"This launch marks a major leap forward in blood group genotyping," said Theis Kipling, CCO, Devyser. "By integrating simplicity, comprehensiveness, and robust data interpretation, we're giving researchers a tool that streamlines workflows and delivers deeper insight into the genetic basis of blood compatibility."

Devyser Genomic Blood Typing is currently available globally as a Research Use Only (RUO) product. For product details, visit: https://devyser.com/kits-and-reagents/devyser-genomic-blood-typing.

