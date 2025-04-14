Tele2 AB: Ove Wik appointed Executive Vice President, CTIO and member of Tele2's Group Leadership Team

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) today announces that Ove Wik has been appointed Executive Vice President, CTIO and a permanent member of the Group Leadership Team.

Ove has held the role in an acting capacity since 21 November 2024 and will continue to report to CEO and President Jean Marc Harion.

- I'm pleased to welcome Ove as a permanent member of our Group Leadership Team. His extensive experience in the telecom sector and strong leadership in the role over the past months make him well suited to lead our technology and IT organization. I look forward to continuing our journey together as we are building Sweden's best 5G network and great digital customer experiences, says Jean Marc Harion, CEO and President of Tele2.

Ove has over 30 years of experience in the global telecom industry. Before joining Tele2 in 2021, he held several senior leadership roles, including Head of Digital Enablement at Veon Group, Director of Business Transformation at Orange Switzerland, and Vice President & COO at Yoigo. He also spent over two decades at TeliaSonera. Ove holds a degree in telecommunications engineering.

