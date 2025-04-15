Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) ("Resource Centrix" or the "Company"), announced today proposed equity and convertible debenture non-brokered private placements financing (the "Financings"). The equity private placement will consist of the issuance of up to 12,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The convertible debenture private placement will consist of the issuance of convertible debentures of up to $3,500,000 with a conversion price of $0.24 per share.

The proceeds of the Financings will be used for general working capital purposes.

Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Financings.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

