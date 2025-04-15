SLIMDIP series' first SiC modules offer high output and low power loss for energy-saving appliances

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of two new SLIMDIP series power semiconductor modules for room air conditioners and other home appliances, the Full SiC (silicon carbide) SLIMDIP (PSF15SG1G6) and the Hybrid SiC SLIMDIP (PSH15SG1G6), on April 22. Both modules, the first SiC versions in the company's SLIMDIP series of compact, terminal-optimized modules, achieve excellent output and power loss reduction for energy savings in small- to large-capacity appliances. They will be exhibited at Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Expo Conference 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 6 to 8, as well as trade shows in Japan, China and other countries.

Mitsubishi Electric's newly developed silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (SiC-MOSFET) chip is incorporated into both new SLIMDIP packages. Compared to current silicon (Si)-based reverse-conducting insulated-gate bipolar transistor (RC-IGBT) SLIMDIP modules, these new SiC modules achieve higher output for larger-capacity appliances. Additionally, compared to the Si-based module, power loss is reduced by 79% with the Full SiC SLIMDIP and by 47% with the Hybrid SiC SLIMDIP for more energy-efficient appliances. With these two new modules as well as existing Si-based RC-IGBT SLIMDIP modules, the SLIMDIP series now offers three options for use in inverter boards of appliances such as room air conditioners, each one suited to specific electrical capacity and performance needs, but all offered in the same package to help reduce the burden of designing inverter substrates.

