Yokohama and Kawasaki, Japan, Apr 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Isuzu Motors Limited and Fujitsu Limited today announced the signing of a partnership agreement to strengthen the development of competitive software-defined vehicles (SDVs) for commercial mobility. Through this partnership, Isuzu and Fujitsu aim to solve issues in the logistics industry such as improving efficiency and achieving carbon neutrality. Leveraging their respective strengths in commercial vehicles and digital technology, the companies will work on developing software update systems, fostering software talent, improving development efficiency, and strengthening the development infrastructure.In October 2022, Isuzu and Fujitsu, through their jointly invested company Transtron Corporation, launched GATEX, a commercial vehicle information platform providing advanced operation management and support services. Based on GATEX, Isuzu has provided its unique solutions for approximately 570,000 commercial vehicles, such as advanced genuine maintenance program PREISM and telematics system MIMAMORI.Commercializing SDVs will allow for more sophisticated data utilization and lead to gains in transportation efficiency, streamlined logistics through enhanced visualization, and reduced CO2 emissions via optimized energy management for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs). This partnership will strengthen GATEX as a leading data utilization platform for commercial SDVs, driving the development of innovative solutions for the logistics sector.This collaboration represents a key element of Isuzu Group's 1 trillion yen investment in innovation, announced in May 2023, and establishes a crucial foundation for the development and expansion of next-generation SDVs, autonomous driving, and connected technologies and services.Through this partnership, Fujitsu will accelerate in-vehicle software development via its SDV offering, part of the Fujitsu Uvance business model to solve societal issues, and contribute to improved logistics efficiency and reduced environmental impact.Isuzu and Fujistu together aim to resolve pressing challenges within the logistics industry and establish a robust innovation foundation by exploring the vast potential of commercial SDVs.