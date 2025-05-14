TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) reported Wednesday weak profit in its fiscal 2025 as net sales declined from last year. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company projects weak earnings, but higher net sales.In Tokyo, Isuzu Motors shares were down 6.1 percent to close Wednesday's trading at 1,891.00 yen.In the full year, net income attributable to owners of parent was 134.36 billion yen, down 23.8 percent from last year's 176.44 billion yen. Earnings per share were 183.02 yen, compared to 229.92 yen a year ago.Operating income dropped 21.8 percent year-over-year to 229.11 billion yen.Net sales were 3.21 trillion yen, down 5.3 percent from 3.39 trillion yen in the previous year.Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects attributable profit of 130 billion yen or 182.58 yen per share, operating profit of 210 billion yen and net sales of 3.30 trillion yen.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX