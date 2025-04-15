R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
R&S Group publishes annual report 2024 with record profitability, solid cash conversion and confirmed growth path
15 April 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today publishes its annual report 2024 with record highs for many performance metrics including net sales, operating margins, net profit and cash generation. The group refines its net sales guidance to a range of 10-13%, confirmed by a promising start into 2025. The published non-financial report outlines R&S Group's progress and ambitions towards environmental, social and governance measures as contributors to long-term value creation.
Financial results 2024
EBIT amounted to a record CHF 62.7 million, representing a strong EBIT margin of 22.2%, compared with CHF 28.7 million in the previous year (13.2%). This is more than 200 basis points better than the guidance of around 20%, mainly thanks to higher gross margins resulting from continued growth and productivity measures. Also, net profit reached the best ever level of CHF 41.2 million, compared with CHF 11.6 million in the previous financial year.
Strong cash conversion
Guidance
Markus Laesser, Group CEO, comments: «2024 has been a transformational year with significant operational and strategic achievements, where we delivered on our commitment to create value, achieve operational excellence and pursue profitable growth. Operationally, we focused on continued growth, profitability measures and cash conversion. Strategically, we expanded significantly with the acquisition of Kyte Powertech Ltd., strengthening our capabilities in new markets such as Ireland, the UK, France and the Netherlands and broadening our portfolio. We are pleased to report that the integration of Kyte Powertech into the R&S Group has been successfully completed by the end of March 2025. Going forward, we as a Group will continue to drive profitable growth.»
Dividend proposal
Sustainability
Consolidated Key Figures
1 Including Kyte Powertech (20 August until 31 December 2024).
The non-financial report 2024 is ready for download under this link
A presentation for investors, analysts and financial media will take place at 10.00 CET at the METROPOL in Zurich today. The documentation is available here https://ir.the-rsgroup.com/presentations/
If you would like to participate in the physical event, please register with: investors@the-rsgroup.com or under phone +41 79 410 81 88. To follow the webcast of the event, join here.
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
