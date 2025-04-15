Ericsson surprised investors with exceptional first-quarter 2025 results, reporting a remarkable 44% jump in adjusted operating profit to 6.21 billion Swedish krona (approximately €560 million). The network equipment provider's net profits soared to 4.15 billion krona, significantly outperforming the 2.56 billion recorded in the same period last year. This translated to earnings of 1.24 krona per share, up from 0.77 krona previously. Revenue increased modestly by 3.2% to 55 billion krona (€4.8 billion), while gross margins improved substantially to 48.5% from 42.7% in Q1 2024, driven by operational efficiencies and favorable product mix. Despite these positive financials, the company's free cash flow before M&A activities declined by 26% to 2.7 billion krona.

Future Outlook Remains Cautious

Management warns of potential headwinds for the remainder of the year, citing concerns about potential new US tariffs and broader geopolitical uncertainties. The strong quarterly performance appears partly attributable to US customers accelerating orders to avoid possible future tariffs - a one-time effect that may not sustain through the year. The enterprise segment is expected to stabilize only by 2025, though new strategic partnerships may provide growth opportunities. The company's substantial net cash position of 38.6 billion krona (compared to 10.8 billion in Q1 2024) provides financial flexibility during these uncertain market conditions.

