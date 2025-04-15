Carveout: Lulu Group completes complex SAP data transformation project with SNP, laying foundation for successful IPO

In preparation of the IPO of their retail division, Lulu Group needed to divest two business units from the main system to two separate target systems

SNP ensured a smooth execution of the project ahead of time, within budget and with minimal downtime

Lulu Group subsequently selected SNP to spearhead their upcoming migration to SAP S/4HANA

HEIDELBERG, Germany and DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environments, supported Lulu Group, the largest full-line retailer across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a crucial data transformation project in preparation of their IPO: The selective data migration and segregation of the UAE non-retail, India and Egypt business units and company codes from the main SAP ECC production system, migrating them into two separate target systems. The partners were able to complete this highly critical carveout endeavor two weeks ahead of schedule without any slippages to schedule or costs. Following the success of this crucial data migration project SNP has been selected as Lulu Group's strategic partner of choice for their upcoming SAP S/4HANA transformation project.

Picture available at Presseportal -

Successful carveout enabling a successful IPO

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Retail is the region's largest full-line retailer with a strong omni-channel presence in the form of both physical stores and e-commerce. In their carveout venture, Lulu Retail and SNP had to tackle some challenges common to retail companies: large database size, time to market, speed and agility. Moreover, auditable, verifiable data segregation and data validation were of the essence with regard to the nearing IPO of Lulu Retail. The successful execution of the project can be attributed to the collaborative team efforts between Lulu, SNP, AWS & Redington, and the Bluefield approach for selective data migration powered by SNP's CrystalBridge software. Automating and accelerating multiple complex projects resulted in just one single go-live with a minimized downtime of less than 48 hours at minimal cost and risk. The software automation approach delivered business benefits right away: faster return on investment (ROI), increased business continuity, agility, lower total cost of ownership, improved governance and compliance. Furthermore, Lulu Retail were able to successfully execute their IPO plans in the UAE market.

Anish Mohamed, Group CIO at Lulu says: "SNP has demonstrated the ability to be a highly reliable SAP transformation partner. The volume of this selective data migration amounted to about 20% of the 6 terabytes sized database. Our joint success fueled our trust in the expertise of SNP to cope with very complex data transformations and large data volumes in a timely manner. This makes us even more excited about tackling the move to SAP S/4HANA together and we are already planning this upcoming project."

Ravi Mahalingam, Managing Director of SNP Middle East, adds: "We support companies like Lulu in tackling both current and future challenges by optimizing their IT systems and business processes, helping them strengthen their market position. Our software platform ensured a fast, secure transformation journey for Lulu, from system analysis to seamless data migration and management."

About SNP

SNP (SHF: DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in 80 countries, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of € 254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Press Contact at SNP

Paola Krauss

Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928

Email: paola.krauss@snpgroup.co

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carveout-lulu-group-completes-complex-sap-data-transformation-project-with-snp-laying-foundation-for-successful-ipo-302428023.html