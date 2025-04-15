LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group Plc (HFD.L), a retailer of motoring and cycling products, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Graham Stapleton, will step down on April 15.Subsequently, the company has appointed Henry Birch as the new CEO. Birch is the former Chief Executive of the Very Group, the multi-category retailer, and was previously CEO of Rank Group Plc and William Hill Online.For the 12-month period to March 28, the Group expects underlying profit before tax to be around at the upper end of the previously announced guidance range of 32 to 37 million pounds.Looking ahead, the Group said: 'We have previously communicated that the changes to the minimum wage and national insurance thresholds and rates introduced by the autumn budget will result in c.£23m of incremental direct labour cost in FY26. We also expect increased costs to be passed through in contracts for managed services.'The company has also noted that it has undertaken a comprehensive review of the business to identify potential mitigations for the additional cost expected from 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX