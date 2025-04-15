New shares in Danish Aerospace Company A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 16 April 2025. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise.
|Name:
|Danish Aerospace Company
|ISIN:
|DK0061140407
|Short name:
|DAC
|Number of shares before change:
|10,908,330 shares
|Change:
|74,542 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|10,982,872 shares
|Exercise price:
|DKK 6.42
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Orderbook ID:
|172946
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
