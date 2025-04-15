New shares in Danish Aerospace Company A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 16 April 2025. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise.

Name: Danish Aerospace Company ISIN: DK0061140407 Short name: DAC Number of shares before change: 10,908,330 shares Change: 74,542 shares Number of shares after change: 10,982,872 shares Exercise price: DKK 6.42 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 172946

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S