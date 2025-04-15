NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $10.999 billion, or $4.54 per share. This compares with $3.255 billion, or $1.34 per share, last year.Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.706 billion or $2.77 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $21.893 billion from $21.383 billion last year.Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $10.999 Bln. vs. $3.255 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.54 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $21.893 Bln vs. $21.383 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $10.50 - $10.70 Full year revenue guidance: $91.0 - $91.8 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX