Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Warwick Smith as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Smith brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). His proven track record of successful deal-making and value creation aligns well with Canter's current focus and growth strategy. The Company has derisked and delineated compelling brine discovery targets at its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project (the "Project"), with an amended Notice of Intent (NOI) currently under review with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

"Canter is actively engaged with prospective strategic partners at both the Project and corporate levels and having Warwick's extensive experience in the Chairman role as we navigate the strategic opportunities in front of us will provide key support as we work towards becoming a prominent North American critical metals Company at a time when securing the domestic supply of these strategic minerals has never been more important," stated Joness Lang, CEO of Canter Resources.

"I have worked closely with Joness for several years at American Pacific Mining where we have combined to secure major partnerships, strategic investors and accretive M&A deals together. I look forward to joining Canter in the Chairman role and achieving similar outcomes together in the critical metals sector," stated Warwick Smith, Executive Chairman.

Warwick Smith's notable achievements:

Leading the acquisition of the past-producing Madison Mine in Montana as CEO of America Pacific Mining Corp., securing a joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto. This transaction was nominated for the S&P Global Platts Deal of the Year in 2021.

Spearheading American Pacific's takeover of Constantine Metals, bringing the Palmer VMS Project in Alaska and partnership with Dowa Metals and Mining (" Dowa ").

Negotiating the transaction to take over 100% interest in the Palmer Project, plus a US $10 million cash payment from Dowa in exchange for an option for Dowa to purchase half of the zinc concentrate once Palmer begins production.

Nominated for CEO of the year in 2022 by S&P Global Platts.

As an industry expert, he has been featured in numerous prominent financial and mining publications, including Bloomberg, Mining Journal, Northern Miner, Kitco and CBC.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

