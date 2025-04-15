BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 14 April 2025 were:

197.75p Capital only

197.79p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 35,369 Ordinary shares on 7th April 2025, the Company has 67,524,124 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,837,181 shares which are held in Treasury.