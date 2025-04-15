NYAB AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2025

Today, on 15 April 2025, NYAB AB held its Annual General Meeting in Luleå.

The below is a summary of the material resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting and complete resolutions will be available on the company's website ( www.nyabgroup.com ).

Adoption of financial statements

The meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2024 as well as the balance sheet and the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2024 included in the annual report.

Allocation of the company's result

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding allocation of the company's result included in the annual report, that a dividend of EUR 0.01 per share, equalling a total of EUR 7,105,045.32, is paid to the shareholders and that the record date of the dividend is 17 April 2025. Payment of the dividend is estimated to take place on 28 April 2025.

The meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding allocation of the company's result included in the annual report, that EUR 255,912,388 be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the auditor's recommendation included in the auditor's report, to discharge each of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the management of the company and its affairs during the financial year 2024.

Number of members of the Board of Directors and deputy members of the Board of Directors, as well as the number of auditors and deputy auditors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors shall consist of seven (7) ordinary members with no deputy members and that one (1) registered audit firm shall be elected as auditor of the company with no deputy auditor.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors and auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the Chair of the Board of Directors is paid an annual remuneration of EUR 66,000, and other members of the Board of Directors, who are not employed by NYAB group companies, are paid an annual remuneration of EUR 42,000 each and, in addition, the Chair of the Audit Committee and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee are paid an annual remuneration of EUR 12,000 each, and other members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee are paid an annual remuneration of EUR 6,000 each.

The meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, remuneration to the auditor is paid in accordance with invoices that the company has approved.

Members of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Board of Directors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, re-elect Jan Öhman, Lars-Eric Aaro, Barbro Frisch, Johan Larsson, Johan K Nilsson, Jari Suominen and Kim Wiio as members of the Board of Directors and re-elect Jan Öhman as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal and the Audit Committee's recommendation, to re-elect the registered audit firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the company for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young AB has informed that the Authorised Public Accountant Micael Engström will continue to act as auditor in charge.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to resolve on issuances

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on authorisation of the Board of Directors to, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, at one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve to issue new shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The total number of issued new shares shall not exceed twenty (20) percent of the number of shares in the company as at the date of the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

Long-Term Incentive Plans 2025-2028 and share delivery arrangements in respect thereof

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on share-based Long-Term Incentive Plans 2025-2028 for members of the Executive Management Team and key employees as well as share delivery arrangements in respect thereof.

Contact:

Investor Relations, NYAB AB, ir@nyabgroup.com

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 (0)8 604 22 55.

This information was submitted for publication at 14:20 CEST on 15 April 2025.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.