Dienstag, 15.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A14SN8 | ISIN: CA82621K1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 636
Frankfurt
15.04.25
08:20 Uhr
10,100 Euro
+0,100
+1,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2025 14:48 Uhr
99 Leser
Sienna Senior Living: Sienna Announces April Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for the month of April 2025, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at April 30, 2025.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

Sienna has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of the Company to direct that their cash dividends be reinvested in additional Common Shares. Common Shares issued pursuant to the DRIP are issued from treasury at a 3% discount from the market price. Participation in the DRIP is optional and shareholders who do not wish to participate in the DRIP will continue to receive cash dividends. A complete copy of the DRIP is available under the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 13,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Investments
(905) 489-0258
david.hung@siennaliving.ca


