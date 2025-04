Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd Featured on CEO.com Podcast: from Bedroom Startup to Media Powerhouse

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Bill O'Dowd, is the featured guest on the most recent episode of the CEO.com Podcast. In this dynamic conversation, O'Dowd shares his journey from launching Dolphin Entertainment as a bedroom startup to growing it into an award-winning media and marketing powerhouse now known simply as Dolphin, recently named 2025 Agency of the Year on the Observer Power List.

In the episode, O'Dowd dives into a range of compelling topics, including:

How the power of PR and influencer marketing can democratize product launches, opening the door for brands of all sizes to compete beyond traditional paid media.

The impact of earned media and its growing influence on traditional platforms and the evolving landscape of content distribution.

The story behind his first big win and how it set the stage for Dolphin's expansive growth.

From producing Nickelodeon hits like Zoey 101 to partnering with IMAX on "doc-buster" features like The Blue Angels, O'Dowd's perspective sheds light on how Dolphin evolved from a production company into a collective of culture creators and marketers. Today, Dolphin operates across three core divisions:

Dolphin Entertainment, the company's original production arm, continues to deliver premium content across television, digital platforms, and feature films.

Dolphin Marketing is a best-in-class collection of agencies-42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Elle Communications, The Digital Dept., Always Alpha, and Special Projects -that spans public relations, influencer marketing, brand strategy, celebrity booking, talent management and special events across sectors from entertainment and fashion to sports and tech.

Dolphin Ventures identifies and invests in culturally resonant consumer products, live events, and new technologies, including recent moves into the liquor, AI and beauty industries.

"This conversation was an opportunity to reflect on the journey and momentum we've built at Dolphin," said Bill O'Dowd. "Whether it's producing Emmy-nominated content, launching breakthrough campaigns for creators and brands, or supporting the next wave of innovation, we remain laser-focused on building and marketing culture."

Tune in now to hear the full episode: http://buff.ly/CZMFyhV

Follow the journey from Dolphin Entertainment to DOLPHIN-and what's next for a company that lives at the intersection of media, marketing, and innovation on LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

