The gift card market in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 8.3% on annual basis to reach US$11.87 billion in 2025. The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 10.96 billion to approximately USD 15.74 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in United Kingdom, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.

The UK gift card industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digital innovation, corporate engagement, sustainability efforts, and shifting consumer preferences toward experiences. The increasing adoption of digital gift cards reflects the growing need for convenience and seamless integration with loyalty programs. In parallel, businesses are embracing gift cards to boost employee morale and retention, fueling corporate demand.

Sustainability has become a key focus, with both digital and eco-friendly physical cards becoming essential for retailers aiming to align with environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, the popularity of experience-based gift cards is reshaping the market, encouraging collaborations between retailers and service providers. These evolving trends are expected to shape the industry further, offering new opportunities for growth and innovation in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape of the UK Gift Card Market

The UK gift card market is evolving rapidly, with increased competition, new partnerships, and technological advancements driving both consumer and corporate adoption. Traditional players such as Marks Spencer, Tesco, and Amazon continue to hold significant market positions, while recent entrants like Raise and initiatives by fintech firms such as Klarna are reshaping the competitive landscape.

The market is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years, with digital solutions becoming the norm and corporate partnerships playing a crucial role in driving growth. Sustainability initiatives will gain momentum, and further consolidation may occur as companies strive to expand their offerings and strengthen market share. Retailers and service providers that effectively innovate and adapt to these trends will likely secure a competitive edge in the evolving landscape.

Current Market Dynamics

The UK gift card market has witnessed robust activity, driven by increased competition, corporate demand, and innovations in digital and experiential gift cards.

Traditional players such as supermarkets, department stores, and online platforms continue to hold significant market share. However, new entrants and tech-focused partnerships are reshaping the market landscape, particularly in the B2B and digital segments.

The market is evolving rapidly with both consumer and corporate segments adopting gift cards for convenience, employee rewards, and sustainability-focused gifting.

Key Players and Market Share

Marks Spencer (M&S): Strengthened its position through a partnership with Blackhawk Network, launching a B2B gift card platform to target corporate clients.

Tesco: Implemented targeted promotional campaigns offering free gift cards to Clubcard holders, enhancing customer engagement during key periods.

Amazon: Remains a dominant force in both B2B and B2C segments, providing versatile gift card options integrated with its broader e-commerce offerings.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Top Cashback and Tillo: Expanded the TopGiftCards platform, enabling users to earn cashback when purchasing gift cards, thereby increasing its reach and value proposition.

Raise's UK Expansion: Raise, a major gift card marketplace from the U.S., entered the UK market, broadening access to discounted gift cards and promoting exchange-based gifting.

Pandora and InComm Payments: Launched a digital corporate gift card program to capture demand in the B2B market for premium gifts.

Klarna's Gift Card Store: Klarna entered the UK gift card market by launching a digital storefront offering cards from various major retailers.

Moonpig: Faced setbacks in the experiential gifting sector, leading to a write-down in its gift card and experience business arm, reflecting difficulties in the discretionary spending category.

Digital Gift Cards Surpass Physical Formats

Digital gift cards have become more prevalent than physical ones in the UK, now accounting for over half of the market share.

The convenience of instant delivery and the integration of digital gift cards into loyalty and rewards programs have contributed to their increased adoption.

The preference for digital gift cards is expected to grow, driven by ongoing technological advancements and consumer demand for seamless gifting solutions.

Corporate Utilization of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards

Businesses are increasingly adopting gift cards as a method to reward and incentivize employees, reflecting a shift in corporate recognition strategies.

Gift cards offer flexibility and are appreciated by employees, making them an effective tool for boosting morale and retention.

The corporate demand for gift cards is anticipated to rise, with firms leveraging them for various incentive programs, thereby expanding the market.

Emphasis on Sustainability in Gift Card Production

There is a growing focus on producing gift cards using sustainable materials, such as recycled plastics and digital formats, to reduce environmental impact.

Consumer awareness of environmental issues is prompting retailers to adopt eco-friendly practices, including offering digital gift cards and using sustainable materials for physical cards.

Sustainability initiatives are likely to become standard in the industry, with increased adoption of digital gift cards and environmentally friendly materials enhancing brand reputation and meeting consumer expectations.

Growth in Leisure and Experience-Based Gift Cards

There is a notable increase in gift cards for leisure and entertainment, with sales in this sector rising year-over-year.

Consumers are prioritizing experiences over material goods, seeking memorable activities. Gift cards for dining, entertainment, and travel cater to this demand.

The preference for experiential gifting is anticipated to grow, leading to more partnerships between retailers and service providers to offer diverse experience-based gift cards.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

Digital gift cards will likely dominate as consumer expectations for instant, flexible gifting continue to rise.

More retailers and fintech companies will target corporate partnerships to drive sales, particularly in employee rewards and loyalty programs.

Retailers will accelerate efforts to offer environmentally friendly options, aligning with growing customer demand for sustainable products.

Further consolidation is expected, with established players seeking acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positioning and broaden their offerings.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.87 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.74 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Scope

Companies Featured

Tesco

ASDA

Sainsbury's

Morrisons

Aldi

Amazon

Lidl

Waitrose Partners

Argos

Marks Spencer

United Kingdom Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

United Kingdom Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

United Kingdom Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Gift Card Spend by Payment Method

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

United Kingdom Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food Beverage

Health, Wellness Beauty

Apparel, Footwear Accessories

Books Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances

Travel

Entertainment Gaming

Other

United Kingdom Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce Department Stores

Restaurants Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health Wellness

Travel

United Kingdom Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

United Kingdom Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

BNPL Other Digital Payment

Cash

