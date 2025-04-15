SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM), Tuesday announced a collaboration to accelerate clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing tests through novel evidence generation.The collaboration will combine leading Illumina AI technologies with Tempus's comprehensive multimodal data platform to train genomic algorithms and ultimately accelerate clinical adoption of molecular testing for patients.'In the era of true precision medicine, every patient who is battling complex disease should be routed to the optimal therapy based on molecular insights,' said Everett Cunningham, chief commercial officer of Illumina. 'We envision a world where the full range of molecular profiling is available as part of the standard of care-not just in cancer, but in cardiology, neurology, immunology, and every other category of disease.''By expanding our collaboration with Illumina, we are combining our strengths in technology and data analytics with their strengths in developing new sequencing technologies to drive forward innovation and advance precision medicine,' said Terron Bruner, chief commercial officer of Tempus.The program builds on a long-standing collaboration between the companies, which has focused on developing tools and assays to address gaps in testing needs from preemptive screening through therapy selection, health economics, and bioinformatics pipelines to improve patient outcomes and research.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX