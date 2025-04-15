EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.04.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Barclays PLC

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 09 Apr 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.55 % 9.61 % 10.16 % 1184669009 Previous notification 0.60 % 10.08 % 10.68 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 0 6539993 0.00 % 0.55 % Total 6539993 0.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to Recall n/a n/a 21063 0 % Total 21063 0.001777964971 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % CFD n/a n/a Cash 1526169 0.13 % Put Option 01/07/2026 - 01/07/2027 n/a Cash 28050401 2.37 % Call Option 01/07/2026 - 01/07/2027 n/a Cash 77267177 6.52 % Portfolio Swap 25/06/2025 - 04/08/2031 n/a Cash 3154677 0.27 % Equity Swap 23/05/2025 n/a Cash 445089 0.04 % Put Option 20/03/2026 - 18/12/2026 n/a Physical 3401318 0.29 % Total 113844831 9.61 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Barclays PLC % % % Barclays Bank PLC % 8.64 % 8.99 % Barclays Capital Securities Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note that the Put Option and Call Option relate to a collar transaction.

Date

15 Apr 2025





