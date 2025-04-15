BioArctic AB: EU approves Leqembi (lecanemab) for treatment of early Alzheimer's disease

Stockholm, April 15, 2025 - The European Commission has today communicated that it has granted BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai's application for Marketing Authorization of Leqembi (lecanemab) in the European Union (EU). This is the first therapy targeting an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease (AD) to be granted an MA in the EU.

In the EU, Leqembi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with a clinical diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (early AD) who are apolipoprotein E ε4 (ApoE ε4) non-carriers or heterozygotes with confirmed amyloid pathology.

More information can be found on the Commissions website https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/sante/items/879055/en

Leqembi's Market Authorization applies to all 27 EU Member States as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Leqembi is already approved in the US, Japan, China, Great Britain and in other markets.

More information will soon be available.

---

This information is information that BioArctic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on April 15, 2025 at 17:25 CET.

For further information, please contact:



Charlotte af Klercker, Senior Director Sustainability and Communications

E-mail: charlotte.afklercker@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 73 515 09 70

About lecanemab (Leqembi®)

Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).1,2

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody Leqembi back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed 2015. In 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has the right to commercialize lecanemab in the Nordic region and is currently preparing for commercialization in the Nordics together with Eisai. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with regulatory approvals, and sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.