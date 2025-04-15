The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 11, 2025. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors. William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2026.
Director
William C. Kirby
Shelley E. Rigger
Anthony S. Clark
Warren J. Olsen
Votes Cast for
5,496,110
5,330,759
5,561,070
5,406,397
Votes Against/Withheld
422,023
587,374
357,063
511,735
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.
CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com
