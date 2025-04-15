Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: 872510 | ISIN: US8740361063 | Ticker-Symbol: TWF
Frankfurt
15.04.25
09:59 Uhr
25,975 Euro
-0,405
-1,54 %
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 11, 2025. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors. William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2026.

Director

William C. Kirby

Shelley E. Rigger

Anthony S. Clark

Warren J. Olsen

Votes Cast for

5,496,110

5,330,759

5,561,070

5,406,397

Votes Against/Withheld

422,023

587,374

357,063

511,735

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

