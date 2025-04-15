The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 11, 2025. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors. William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2026.

Director William C. Kirby Shelley E. Rigger Anthony S. Clark Warren J. Olsen Votes Cast for 5,496,110 5,330,759 5,561,070 5,406,397 Votes Against/Withheld 422,023 587,374 357,063 511,735

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

