Sidetrade reported a 22% increase in Revenue for Q1 2025, including a 26% rise in SaaS subscription.

Robust bookings despite a challenging macroeconomic environment

€2.77 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) in Q1 2025

Including €1.28 million in new SaaS bookings (ARR)

And €1.49 million in Services bookings

Solid revenue growth of +22%, driven by a +26% increase in SaaS subscriptions, reflecting strong recurring revenue momentum

Double-digit sales growth confirmed for 2025, despite ongoing market uncertainty

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces €2.77 million in bookings for the first quarter of 2025, along with revenue growth of +22%, including a +26% increase in SaaS subscriptions.

Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade commented:

"While the start of the year has been shaped by an uncertain economic climate-particularly in the United States-we continue to deliver double-digit revenue growth quarter after quarter. In Q1, we commend the strong performance of our European bookings, reflecting solid commercial momentum among existing clients. This was driven by the adoption of new product modules and geographic expansion into new countries. This expansion within our installed base effectively offset the more cautious stance of decision-makers in the US market. Achieving a near-perfect balance (50/50) in our development model over the past three years-between bookings from Europe versus the United States on one hand, and new customer sales versus existing customer upsell on the other-has equipped us with the resilience to navigate more turbulent periods when one of these components temporarily falters. Looking ahead across all four quarters of fiscal year 2025, we are confident in our ability to maintain this equilibrium. Regarding Q1 revenue, our record bookings in 2024, combined with a revenue recurrence rate exceeding 90% and the contribution from SHS Viveon, has enabled us to achieve a strong growth of +22%, continuing the momentum from our standout 2024 performance."

€2.77 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) in Q1 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Sidetrade delivered a solid performance, recording €2.77 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) from new signed contracts, compared to €3.98 million in Q1 2024. It is important to note that Q1 2024 represented an exceptionally high comparison base, with triple-digit growth of +117%, nearing the Company's all-time record of €4.1 million. While Q1 2025 marks a year-over-year decline of 30% against this particularly strong prior-year quarter, the performance remains robust in absolute terms and significantly exceeds the €1.83 million recorded in Q1 2023, representing a +51% increase over that period.

During the quarter, strong performance in Europe-driven by existing customers and accounting for nearly 90% of total bookings-more than offset a more mixed performance in the United States. This European momentum was supported by the successful commercialization of new product modules, including CashApps and Augmented Invoice, the latter being dedicated to electronic invoicing. In North America, bookings contributed 15% of Q1 2025 total bookings. The region faced a more cautious investment environment, as key decision-makers adopted a wait-and-see approach regarding new project commitments.

In addition, new SaaS bookings (New ARR) totaled €1.28 million, compared to €1.85 million in Q1 2024, while Services bookings totaled €1.49 million versus €2.13 million in Q1 2024.

Sidetrade's development model-balanced between North America and Europe, and between new customer acquisitions and upsells to the existing client base-provides the Company with strong resilience against short-term market imbalances. This quarter, solid expansion sales in Europe among existing customers ultimately enabled the Company to deliver a robust overall performance, despite a more challenging macroeconomic environment in the US.

Solid revenue growth of +22%, driven by a +26% increase in SaaS subscriptions, reflecting strong recurring revenue momentum

Sidetrade



(€m) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change SaaS Subscriptions 12.1 (1) 9.6 +26% Revenue 14.3 (2) 11.8 +22%

All the 2025 information in this financial release is from consolidated, unaudited data.

(1) includes €1.35 million in recurring revenue from SHS Viveon

(2) includes €1.90 million in total revenue from SHS Viveon

Sidetrade recorded a very strong start to fiscal year 2025, posting revenue of €14.3 million for the first quarter, representing year-over-year growth of +22%.

SaaS subscriptions reached €12.1 million in Q1 2025, reflecting year-over-year growth of 26%, including +12% on a like-for-like basis (excluding the integration of SHS Viveon). This sustained pace underscores the effectiveness of Sidetrade's SaaS business model and its ability to efficiently convert bookings into recognized revenue.

In the first quarter of 2025, Services revenue posted modest growth of +3%, reaching €2.2 million. On a like-for-like basis (excluding the impact of SHS Viveon), this represents a decline of -20%. This trend reflects a lower volume of new large-scale projects and more limited-service engagements related to SaaS subscriptions among existing clients.

Sidetrade continued to expand its footprint with large multinationals. In Q1 2025, subscriptions from companies generating over €2.5 billion in annual revenue grew by 44%. For the first time, contracts from these large enterprises accounted for more than half of Sidetrade's total subscription revenue, representing 53% of the total-underscoring the Company's increasingly strong positioning within the large enterprise segment. This momentum is expected to remain a key growth driver in the coming quarters.

The integration of SHS Viveon's operations (effective as of July 1, 2024) contributed €1.9 million to Sidetrade's revenue in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for 13% of the total quarterly revenue.

It is important to note that all of Sidetrade's multi-year contracts are systematically indexed to inflation-using the Syntec index for Southern Europe, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Northern Europe, and the U.S. CPI for the United States. This mechanism ensures that annual price adjustments are applied automatically to SaaS subscription fees in line with inflation trends, without the need to wait for contract renewal.

Next financial announcement

Annual General Meeting: June 18, 2025, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM (France, Sidetrade headquarters)

First Half Year Revenue for 2025: July 16, 2025 (after the stock market closes)

Investor relations

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations

Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 39.9 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, dematerializes and intelligently automates Order-to-Cash processes to enhance productivity, results and working capital across organizations.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Biffa, Bunzl, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Tech Data, UGI, and Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.