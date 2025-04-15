PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, April 15, 2025

VINCI Airports - Traffic as of March 31, 2025

Traffic growth in the first quarter of 2025 of 6% compared to 2024

Notable performance of the Asian market with a clear acceleration in traffic with China, exceeding its 2019 levels for the first time since the COVID crisis

Good results on European platforms, as well as in Mexico and Chile, mainly linked to the dynamism of low-cost airlines





In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Nearly 73 million passengers traveled through VINCI Airports network airports in the first quarter of 2025, 4 million more than in 2024 (+6%). January recorded high passenger numbers at more than 9% above 2024 levels, driven in particular by Asia and the return of traffic with China to levels above pre-Covid levels (+25% vs. January 2019). January's performance was also explained by a significant increase in traffic in Europe, mainly at airports benefiting from the dynamism of low-cost airlines, as well as in Mexico and Chile. Growth then stabilized at a good level in February and March, despite the unfavorable comparison with February 2024 due to a leap year.

In Asia, traffic with China accelerated very strongly this quarter, exceeding and remaining above pre-Covid levels for the first time, a performance that contributed to the growth of activity in Japan. Traffic at Kansai airports on routes to China was driven by the Chinese New Year holidays and reached more than 35% above 2019 levels in January. Regional traffic also continues to be very dynamic (South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong), as does Japanese domestic traffic. In Cambodia, traffic with China was also the main driver of traffic growth this quarter.

This quarter's good performance is also explained by record attendance at several network platforms, linked to the dynamism of low-cost airlines. In Mexico, traffic reached new records this quarter (+30% vs. 2019 in January). Volaris and Vivaaerobus continue their expansion, particularly at Monterrey and Culiacan airports, and on flights to the United States. Budapest airport also continues to record excellent results, a consequence of the dynamism of Ryanair, easyJet and especially Wizz Air on European routes and to the Middle East. Traffic between Europe and Cabo Verde continues to accelerate, with the opening of new direct routes by easyJet and Transavia, for example from Lisbon, Porto, Nantes and London Gatwick. At Nantes, traffic rose above pre-Covid levels for the first time this quarter, benefiting from the strengthening of EasyJet, Volotea and Ryanair's offerings on domestic destinations and around the Mediterranean. In Portugal, Porto and Faro airports recorded high levels of traffic, thanks to an increase in Ryanair and Transavia's offerings.

In other European markets, traffic at Edinburgh airport grew rapidly, particularly thanks to routes to major European cities and destinations in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, the Netherlands). The marked increase in traffic at London Gatwick in January, driven by both short-haul (domestic, Southern Europe) and long-haul international (Middle East, Asia), then stabilised towards the end of the quarter. At Belgrade, traffic is slightly above the level of traffic of the first quarter of 2024, which was already at record levels (+56% this quarter vs. 2019).

In South America, the regional international market remains a significant contributor to traffic growth in Santiago de Chile, thanks to an increase in capacity from several airlines, particularly LATAM (+13%). In Brazil, the vitality of the domestic market is supporting traffic growth in Amazonia and at Salvador de Bahia. In the Dominican Republic, traffic was penalized this quarter by Arajet's fleet allocation strategy and the slowdown in the US market linked to economic uncertainty.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scope 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting the territories' local climate transition.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix - Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 31 March 2025

I-Trends in passenger traffic at VINCI Airports1







March 2025 Q1 2025

% Change 2025 / 2024 % Change 2025 / 2024





VINCI Airports +4.9% +6.0% Portugal (ANA) +2.0% +2.4% United Kingdom +0.6% +2.7% France +4.9% +5.8% Serbia -0.4% +0.4% Hungary +14% +16% Mexico (OMA) +12% +8.9% United States of America -17% -10% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -14% -12% Costa Rica +3.2% +2.6% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +9.1% +6.8% Brazil +12% +7.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) +8.4% +13% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +18% +22% Cabo Verde +13% +15%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II-Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports2







March 2025 Q1 2025

% Change 2025 / 2024 % Change 2025 / 2024





VINCI Airports +5.8% +5.2% Portugal (ANA) +2.5% +2.1% United Kingdom +4.2% +3.8% France +4.2% +4.6% Serbia +2.7% -0.2% Hungary +14% +14% Mexico (OMA) +14% +11% United States of America +7.8% +6.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -10% -15% Costa Rica -1.8% -0.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +5.0% +3.9% Brazil +5.8% +4.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) +5.7% +6.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +23% +22% Cabo Verde +7.1% +18%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III-Passenger traffic by airport





In thousands of passengers



















VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 7,622 +1.4% Porto (OPO) 100 3,215 +2.6% Faro (FAO) 100 1,241 +4.0% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 1,142 +6.7% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 532 +3.4% TOTAL 13,753 +2.4% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 8,431 +1.2% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 3,157 +6.6% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,364 +3.0% TOTAL 12,952 +2.7% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 2,369 +5.9% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,331 +8.3% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 124 +6.7% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 195 +3.0% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 143 -0.7% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 29 -34% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 59 +4.6% Annecy (NCY) 100 2 -7.1% TOTAL 4,254 +5.8% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,617 +0.4% TOTAL 1,617 +0.4% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 3,998 +16% TOTAL 3,998 +16%

In thousands of passengers



















VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,305 +15% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 423 -2.0% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 486 +1.5% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 539 +8.8% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 482 -2.5% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 180 +46% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 172 +9.9% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 192 +11% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 218 -5.0% Durango (DGO) 29.99 124 +3.2% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 88 -9.6% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 136 +14% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 103 -10% TOTAL 6,447 +8.9% United States of America (of which) Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,222 -10% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 228 -11% TOTAL 1,451 -10% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,255 -14% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 328 -5.7% Samana (AZS) 100 38 -2.0% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 10 -48% TOTAL 1,631 -12% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 705 +2.6% TOTAL 705 +2.6% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 7,526 +6.8% TOTAL 7,526 +6.8% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 2,027 +1.5% Manaus (MAO) 100 780 +14% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 155 +34% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 120 +29% TOTAL 3,254 +7.9%

In thousands of passengers



















VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 8,294 +16% Itami (ITM) 40 3,792 +7.9% Kobe (UKB) 40 878 +4.4% TOTAL 12,964 +13% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1,404 +21% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 38 x2.1 TOTAL 1,442 +22% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 100 182 +16% Sal (SID) 100 417 +16% São Vicente (VXE) 100 98 +29% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 171 +1.3% TOTAL 897 +15% Total VINCI Airports 72,890 +6.0%

*MC: Management Contract

IV-Commercial movements by airport





Commercial flights



















VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 51,056 +0.8% Porto (OPO) 100 21,836 +2.4% Faro (FAO) 100 8,659 +3.1% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 8,121 +8.8% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 6,298 +2.9% TOTAL 96,005 +2.1% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 53,258 +1.5% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 24,870 +3.2% Belfast (BFS) 100 12,572 +16% TOTAL 90,700 +3.8% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 23,663 +5.2% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 9,755 +5.7% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,902 +4.5% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 2,670 +4.1% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 4,521 +13% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 685 -21% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,064 -20% Annecy (NCY) 100 1,123 +8.1% TOTAL 45,928 +4.6% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 18,036 -0.2% TOTAL 18,036 -0.2% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 29,345 +14% TOTAL 29,345 +14%

Commercial flights



















VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 28,662 +21% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 4,975 +0.1% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,658 +12% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 4,892 +17% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 4,369 +8.3% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 2,222 +49% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,709 +14% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,611 +10% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 2,241 -13% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,298 -7.0% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 962 -11% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 1,744 -34% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,066 -4.7% TOTAL 64,409 +11% United States of America (of which) Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 28,784 +8.1% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,373 -7.4% TOTAL 31,157 +6.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 10,717 -13% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 2,089 -9.0% Samana (AZS) 100 308 -8.6% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,126 -38% TOTAL 14,242 -15% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 7,268 -0.1% TOTAL 7,268 -0.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 44,120 +3.9% TOTAL 44,120 +3.9% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 14,518 +0.8% Manaus (MAO) 100 7,486 +6.9% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 1,173 +13% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 805 +26% TOTAL 25,481 +4.4%

Commercial flights



















VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 51,008 +13% Itami (ITM) 40 33,837 +0.2% Kobe (UKB) 40 8,264 -1.1% TOTAL 93,109 +6.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 12,132 +22% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 579 +25% TOTAL 12,711 +22% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 100 2,368 +13% Sal (SID) 100 3,898 +18% São Vicente (VXE) 100 1,196 +24% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,371 +6.9% TOTAL 9,345 +18% Total VINCI Airports 581,856 +5.2%

*MC: Management Contract





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

