BW GESTÃO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA.: BWGI to file its tender offer for the shares of Verallia following publication of the Verallia Q1 results

BWGI to file its tender offer for the shares of Verallia following publication of the Verallia Q1 results

April 15, 2025 - Further to the confirmation of its intent to file a voluntary tender offer to acquire Verallia shares it does not already own[1], BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda ("BWGI")[2] announces that the filing of its tender offer will occur on, or shortly after, the date of the publication by Verallia of its first quarter results (scheduled on April 23rd, 2025), in order to ensure that Verallia shareholders have all necessary information to evaluate the terms of the tender offer, including the offer price of 30 euros per share (cum dividend 2024).

About BWSA and BWGI

Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A. ("BWSA") has been operating for over seven decades as the Moreira Salles family's Brazilian holding company, successfully forging partnerships around the world with leading companies in a variety of sectors, such as financial services, natural resources, agriculture, consumer products, commercial services, distribution and industry. BWSA is the controlling shareholder of BWGI, an independent asset management company established in 2008 with discretionary powers to manage the portfolio of investments of BWSA's controlling shareholders through certain investment vehicles, including Kaon V, the direct shareholder of Verallia. BWGI, through its affiliates, has been a shareholder of Verallia since its initial public offering in 2019. Affiliates of BWGI also hold a stake in the French listed company Elis S.A., being its largest shareholder.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation to sell Verallia shares in any country, including France. There is no certainty that the tender offer mentioned above will be opened. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply.

[1] See BWGI press release dated March 10, 2025.

[2] BWGI, whose controlling shareholder is Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A., is acting as the investment manager of Kaon V, a sub-fund of Kaon Investment Fund ICAV and direct shareholder of Verallia.

