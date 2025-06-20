Regulatory News:

This press release was prepared by Verallia and made available on June 20, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF

In the context of the tender offer initiated by Kaon V (the "Offer"), the document containing other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Verallia was filed with the AMF on June 19, 2025, and made available to the public on June 20, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation.

This document, which contains other information on Verallia's legal, financial and accounting characteristics, is available on the websites of Verallia (www.verallia.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and may be viewed free of charge from Verallia's registered office (31 Place des Corolles, Tour Carpe Diem, Esplanade Nord, 92400 Courbevoie).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of opening and the timetable of the Offer, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice setting out the content of the Offer and specifying the timetable and terms of its completion.

Disclaimer This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and should not be considered as constituting any form of solicitation for the purchase or sale of financial securities. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not intended to be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply. Verallia declines all responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

This press release does not constitute a tender offer and is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions where the Offer would not be permitted.

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the press release which was published by Verallia on June 20, 2025. In the event of any discrepancies between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French press release, the official French-language press release shall prevail.

