The Offer will be opened from June 23, 2025 to July 25, 2025 (inclusive)

The Offer price is €28.30 per Verallia share

Following receipt of all required regulatory approvals, Verallia (Paris:VRLA) today announces that the tender offer filed on June 5, 2025 by BWGI, acting through Kaon V1, (the "Offer") will be opened from June 23, 2025 (inclusive) to July 25, 2025 (inclusive).

The Offer was cleared by the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on June 5, 2025, which on the same day approved Kaon V's offer document and Verallia's response document under numbers 25-196 and 25-197 respectively. The AMF has published today a notice announcing the opening of the Offer.

In addition, Kaon V and Verallia made available today to the public the "other information" documents relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Kaon V and Verallia.

The documentation relating to the Offer is available on the dedicated transaction website of Verallia (www.verallia.com) as well as the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Terms of the transaction

BWGI's Offer is priced at 28.30 euros per share.

It is reminded that Verallia's Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the ad hoc Committee, issued a favorable opinion on the Offer detailed in the response document of Verallia.

Ledouble, acting as independent expert, has issued a report concluding that the financial terms of the Offer are fair for Verallia's shareholders.

Next steps

After closing of the Offer, the AMF will publish the results of the Offer on its website.

If the Offer is successful, the Offer will be reopened for at least 10 trading days.

A "frequently asked questions" memorandum will be made available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com) to address questions that may be raised by shareholders.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any decision regarding the Offer must be based exclusively on the information contained in the Offer documents.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulation or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not intended for persons subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release are required to inquire about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Verallia assumes no responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by anyone.

It is intended that the Offer will be open in the United States in accordance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), including Regulation 14E after application of the exemptions provided by rule 14d-1(d) of the U.S. Exchange Act (the "Tier II" exemption) and the requirements of French law.

_______________________________ 1 Kaon V is a sub-fund of the Irish fund Kaon Investment Fund ICAV, a fund managed by BWGI.

