Solid performance while growth projects move ahead with pace
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We continued to see strong operational improvement with the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine and our bauxite operations delivering record months for production in March. Production was affected, however, by extreme weather events that impacted our Pilbara iron ore operations.
"We are making excellent progress with our major projects to deliver profitable organic growth. We achieved first iron ore at Western Range in the Pilbara and the Simandou high-grade iron ore project in Guinea remains on track. After successful completion of the Arcadium acquisition in March, we are advancing to establish a world-class lithium business.
"We will continue to drive progress towards our long-term strategy to deliver profitable growth, attractive shareholder returns and build a stronger, more diversified business."
Executive Summary
- Production and cost guidancefor the yearon track, with Pilbara iron ore shipments expected to be at the lower end of guidance due to the losses sustained from extreme weather events in Q1.
- Oyu Tolgoiachievedrecord copper production in March in line with our underground mine ramp-up plan.
- Bauxitehit record first quarter production and a monthly production record in March.
- World-class lithium business now up and running:
- Following completion of the Arcadium acquisition in March, we formed Rio Tinto Lithium, combining Arcadium assets and our Rincon project.
- Development of the Simandou high-grade iron ore project, on schedule,proceeding at an impressive pace.
- Pilbara Iron Ore replacement projects progressing as expected:
- Western Range achieved first ore through the new crushing and conveying circuit, on plan.
- Brockman Syncline 1 investment approved ($1.8 billion) following receipt of all necessary approvals.
Production1
Quarter 1
vs Q1
vs Q4
2025
Guidance
Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) (Mt)
70.7
-9%
-17%
323 to 338
Unchanged6
Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) (Mt)
69.8
-10%
-19%
NA
Unchanged
Bauxite (Mt)
15.0
+12%
-3%
57 to 59
Unchanged
Alumina (Mt)
1.9
+3%
-4
7.4 to 7.8
Unchanged
Aluminium2 (Mt)
0.83
+0%
-1%
3.25 to 3.45
Unchanged
Copper (consolidated basis)3 (kt)
210
+16%
-8%
780 to 850
Unchanged
Titanium dioxide slag (Mt)
0.2
-12%
-5%
1.0 to 1.2
Unchanged
IOC4 iron ore pellets and concentrate (Mt)
2.3
-11%
-9%
9.7 to 11.4
Unchanged
Boric oxide equivalent (Mt)
0.1
-4%
-11%
~0.5
Unchanged
1 Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated. 2 Includes primary aluminium only. 3 From Q1 2025, we report copper production and guidance as one metric, in order to simplify reporting and align with peer practices. For further details see slide 90 of our Investor Seminar 2024 presentation. 4 Iron Ore Company of Canada. 5 See further notes in Section 2, 2025 guidance. 6 At the lower end of guidance.
The full first quarter production results are available here
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415416644/en/
Contacts:
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations,
United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations,
Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Media Relations,
Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Media Relations,
US
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480
Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
Rachel Arellano
M: +44 7584 609 644
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Weiwei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230
Investor Relations,
Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category: General