BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF), or Forvia Hella, a German automotive parts provider, on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of 2 billion euros, almost unchanged from last year.Bernard Schaferbarthold, CEO of Hella, said: 'The start to the new fiscal year 2025 has been solid overall and is in line with our expectations. Nevertheless, the market environment remains very challenging and volatile. Especially the recent tightening of international trade restrictions is putting additional pressure on the automotive industry worldwide. We therefore started to assess the impact of tariffs on our business.'For the first quarter, the Group posted sales of 2 billion euros, compared with 2.002 billion euros recorded for the same period last year.Sales in the Business Group Lighting slipped to 946 million euros from the previous year's 1.002 billion. The sales development of the Lighting division was mainly impaired by the discontinuation of various series projects.In contrast, sales in the Electronics Business Group stood at 865 million euros, higher than 813 million euros. This reflects a continuous growth in the radar business, especially in the Americas, with a further ramp-up following series launches in the previous year as well as new launches in Europe.Sales in the Lifecycle Solutions Business Group moved down by 8.7 percent to 254 million euros.The Group is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings report on May 8.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX