Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624 | Ticker-Symbol: KM8
Berlin
16.04.25
08:08 Uhr
0,157 Euro
+0,005
+3,29 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2025 08:10 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) Publishes 2024 Annual Report

Finanznachrichten News

Växjö, Sweden, April 16,2025 * * * , a leading provider of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its 2024 annual report today.

Report in brief

  1. Order intake MSEK 103.0.

    Printed copies, English and Swedish, can be requested over email to , by phone: +46 470 53 03 00, or by mail to the following address:

    JLT Mobile Computers AB.

    Attachment

    • JLT Mobile Computers (publ) 2024 Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee1ee1ad-d2d5-40b3-9f22-3436be85795c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.