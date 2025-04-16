Anzeige
Dow Jones News
16.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            44,947 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            270.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            268.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            269.4183p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,421,580 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,624,870.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 44,947

Volume weighted average price (pence): 269.4183

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
32                268.20      08:33:53          00074842123TRLO0      XLON 
400                268.20      08:33:55          00074842125TRLO0      XLON 
423                268.20      08:33:55          00074842126TRLO0      XLON 
606                268.60      08:34:00          00074842129TRLO0      XLON 
400                269.60      08:52:18          00074843230TRLO0      XLON 
562                269.60      08:52:18          00074843231TRLO0      XLON 
638                269.60      08:52:18          00074843232TRLO0      XLON 
278                269.60      08:52:18          00074843233TRLO0      XLON 
782                269.00      09:00:10          00074843864TRLO0      XLON 
88                269.00      09:00:10          00074843865TRLO0      XLON 
798                268.60      09:03:51          00074844184TRLO0      XLON 
81                268.60      09:05:11          00074844258TRLO0      XLON 
427                269.40      09:19:16          00074844884TRLO0      XLON 
353                269.40      09:19:16          00074844885TRLO0      XLON 
788                270.00      09:22:25          00074845159TRLO0      XLON 
948                268.60      09:31:18          00074845460TRLO0      XLON 
660                268.60      09:41:59          00074845839TRLO0      XLON 
800                269.60      09:44:35          00074846060TRLO0      XLON 
99                269.60      09:44:35          00074846061TRLO0      XLON 
156                270.00      10:00:49          00074846753TRLO0      XLON 
722                270.00      10:05:12          00074846956TRLO0      XLON 
767                270.00      10:05:12          00074846957TRLO0      XLON 
892                269.60      10:19:00          00074847764TRLO0      XLON 
800                270.00      10:37:05          00074848396TRLO0      XLON 
500                270.00      10:42:29          00074848608TRLO0      XLON 
392                270.00      10:49:29          00074848837TRLO0      XLON 
483                270.00      10:59:19          00074849286TRLO0      XLON 
128                270.00      10:59:24          00074849291TRLO0      XLON 
185                270.00      10:59:24          00074849292TRLO0      XLON 
495                270.00      10:59:24          00074849293TRLO0      XLON 
1675               270.00      11:35:47          00074850625TRLO0      XLON 
852                270.00      11:35:47          00074850626TRLO0      XLON 
265                269.00      11:45:53          00074851407TRLO0      XLON 
553                269.00      11:45:53          00074851408TRLO0      XLON 
31                269.20      12:03:37          00074852092TRLO0      XLON 
1202               269.40      12:07:46          00074852271TRLO0      XLON 
946                269.40      12:19:46          00074852789TRLO0      XLON 
853                270.00      12:45:02          00074853862TRLO0      XLON 
200                270.00      12:45:02          00074853863TRLO0      XLON 
575                270.00      12:45:02          00074853864TRLO0      XLON 
73                268.60      12:48:30          00074854159TRLO0      XLON 
378                268.60      12:48:30          00074854160TRLO0      XLON 
376                268.60      12:48:30          00074854161TRLO0      XLON 
544                268.40      13:20:33          00074855285TRLO0      XLON 
237                268.40      13:20:33          00074855286TRLO0      XLON 
327                268.40      13:20:33          00074855287TRLO0      XLON 
598                268.40      13:20:33          00074855288TRLO0      XLON 
792                269.00      13:22:08          00074855358TRLO0      XLON 
128                269.00      13:22:08          00074855359TRLO0      XLON 
859                268.60      13:29:19          00074855811TRLO0      XLON 
139                269.80      13:40:38          00074856326TRLO0      XLON 
908                269.80      13:40:38          00074856327TRLO0      XLON 
400                269.80      13:43:38          00074856636TRLO0      XLON 
438                269.80      13:43:38          00074856637TRLO0      XLON 
1275               270.00      14:01:44          00074857050TRLO0      XLON 
60                269.40      14:05:10          00074857194TRLO0      XLON 
884                269.40      14:05:10          00074857195TRLO0      XLON 
912                269.40      14:15:10          00074857559TRLO0      XLON 
82                269.40      14:24:10          00074858038TRLO0      XLON 
692                269.40      14:24:40          00074858055TRLO0      XLON 
946                268.80      14:30:53          00074858369TRLO0      XLON 
832                269.00      14:30:53          00074858370TRLO0      XLON 
828                269.60      14:42:42          00074859527TRLO0      XLON 
1034               269.80      14:51:40          00074860562TRLO0      XLON 
832                269.80      14:51:46          00074860583TRLO0      XLON 
938                270.00      14:59:53          00074861328TRLO0      XLON 
75                270.00      15:17:31          00074862820TRLO0      XLON 
800                270.00      15:17:31          00074862823TRLO0      XLON 
400                270.00      15:17:31          00074862824TRLO0      XLON 
191                270.00      15:17:31          00074862825TRLO0      XLON 
929                270.00      15:17:31          00074862826TRLO0      XLON 
866                268.40      15:19:30          00074863362TRLO0      XLON 
942                269.00      15:24:00          00074863955TRLO0      XLON 
741                269.20      15:31:22          00074864901TRLO0      XLON 
117                269.20      15:31:22          00074864902TRLO0      XLON 
800                269.20      15:35:48          00074865101TRLO0      XLON 
44                269.20      15:35:48          00074865102TRLO0      XLON 
400                269.60      15:41:46          00074865706TRLO0      XLON 
457                269.60      15:41:46          00074865707TRLO0      XLON 
193                269.20      15:46:18          00074865961TRLO0      XLON 
400                269.20      15:46:18          00074865962TRLO0      XLON 
245                269.20      15:46:18          00074865963TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  383034 
EQS News ID:  2118584 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2118584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
