LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L), a copper mining company, on Wednesday announced that copper production increased in the first quarter compared with the last year.For the first quarter, Copper production increased 19.6% to 154.7 kilotonnes from 129.4 kilotonnes last year.Gold production increased 28.8% to 42.9 thousand ounces from 33.3 thousand ounces in the previous year.Molybdenum production was up 14.8% to 3.1 kilotonnes from 2.7 kilotonnes in the prior year.The company said its guidance remains unchanged.Antofagasta expects copper production for the full year to be in the range of 660,00 and 700,000 tonnes.In the pre-market trading, Antofagasta is 1.22% higher at 1536.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX