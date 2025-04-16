Anzeige
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 25 October 2024

Finanznachrichten News

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 10:00am (UK time), at the Company's registered office, Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, United Kingdom.

The resolution set out in the Meeting Notice was duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.

Aberdeen, 16 April 2025



For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR EGM Meeting Minutes 16 April 2025 Signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2de259c8-319c-4ad8-8d69-029ff6870703)

