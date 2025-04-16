Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Cheech & Chong's High & Dry and High Tea Now Available Across Louisiana

Legendary Duo to Celebrate Launch With Meet-&-Greet at Rouses Market in New Orleans

The legendary duo Cheech & Chong are proud to announce that their popular hemp-derived beverages - High & DryTM THC Seltzers and High TeaTM THC Teas - are now officially available at retailers across Louisiana. This milestone marks a major step forward in the brand's mission to make cannabis more accessible, enjoyable, and responsibly consumed by adults everywhere.

Cheech & Chong are Coming to New Orleans



To celebrate the launch, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong will host a special meet-and-greet at Rouses Market on Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans on Wednesday, April 30, from 2:20 to 4:20 p.m.

Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech & Chong's Global Holding Company, said, "Partnering with Rouses is a monumental step forward for cannabis normalization. For decades, the idea of cannabis products on grocery store shelves was unthinkable. To now see High & Dry and High Tea at a trusted, community-focused grocer like Rouses is incredibly meaningful."

Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company, added, "You used to have to hide your stash. Now, you can grab some groceries and pick up a 4-pack of THC seltzers - legally! This is what progress looks like. These drinks are pure relaxation in a can and we're thrilled to share it with the people of Louisiana."

Cheech & Chong's High & Dry THC Seltzers are crisp, zero-calorie, and alcohol-free, with 5mg of hemp-derived THC per can, available in fan-favorite flavors like Raspberry Highball, Magic Mule, Mango Fizz, and Wondermelon.

Similarly, High Tea THC Teas offer 5mg of hemp-derived THC per 16 oz. can, available in two bold and refreshing flavors: Cheech's Peaches and Tommy Palmer. They're low-calorie, flavorful, and, like High & Dry, crafted for adults looking for a different kind of buzz.

Julie Joy, Director of Beer, Wine, and Spirits at Rouses Markets, said, "When it comes to beer, wine, spirits - even THC seltzers - nobody beats Rouses Markets. We're excited to welcome comedy legends Cheech & Chong to our store for a special appearance in support of their new line of cannabis-infused drinks. It's a one-of-a-kind event with two true originals."

MEET THE LEGENDS

When: Wednesday, April 30 | 2:20 PM - 4:20 PM

Where: Rouses Market - Carrollton, 400 N. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

How: Grab any Cheech & Chong Beverages 4-Pack at any Rouses Market by April 30 and bring your receipt. The first 250 people in line will receive a limited-edition signed poster and a chance to meet Cheech & Chong in person. Entry is first-come, first-served, so get there early!

Please Note: No additional items will be signed on-site.

Want more details or to let us know you're coming? Visit the official event page on Facebook .

For more info about Cheech & Chong's High & Dry and High Tea - and to find a local retailer - visit cheechandchong.com .

About Cheech and Chong's Beverages

Cheech & Chong's Beverages brings a refreshing twist to the beverage market with its innovative line of THC-infused seltzers and teas. Founded on the legendary duo's pioneering spirit in cannabis culture, our beverages blend high-quality ingredients with precise dosing of THC to offer adults a unique alternative to alcohol. Each flavor is crafted to elevate the consumer experience, embodying the fun, freedom, and authenticity Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are known for. Cheech & Chong's Beverages are not just about enjoyment - they're a celebration of lifestyle, designed to meet the modern consumer's demand for choice and quality.

About Rouses Market

Founded in 1960, Rouses Markets is one of the largest independent grocers in the United States, with more than 60 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Family-owned and operated, Rouses is deeply rooted in the Gulf Coast and is known for its commitment to local sourcing, community involvement, and exceptional customer service. From fresh seafood and Louisiana favorites to innovative new products, Rouses continues to deliver a shopping experience that reflects the flavors, values, and culture of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.rouses.com .

Cheech & Chong's, High & Dry, and High Tea are trademarks of, or licensed to, Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company.

