Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTC Pink: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal Studios"), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, announced today that it has joined Dawn, a company with a collective portfolio of best-in-class, independent agencies to meet the demands of today's marketers. This strategic alignment brings Vertiqal's strength in the gaming and lifestyle space to Dawn's growing ecosystem of specialist partners.

As the largest owner, operator, and content producer across North America's gaming and lifestyle social media landscape, Vertiqal Studios adds powerful end-to-end capabilities to Dawn's offering - particularly for brands seeking to reach younger audiences through culturally resonant, social-first storytelling. With a track record of producing more than 100+ pieces of content daily and managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, Vertiqal powers social strategies for major global brands including Coca-Cola, ESPN, Lionsgate, Celsius, NHL, Chili's, and Samsung.

"Today's marketers are targeting culture, not just categories," said Bob Kantor, CEO of Dawn. "They need partners that bring creativity, agility, data, and relevance. Vertiqal Studios lives at the center of where modern audiences engage-with content, with creators, and with each other. Their gaming and lifestyle expertise adds a critical dimension to Dawn's collaborative model of independent agencies."

This strategic relationship comes at a time when marketers are rapidly evolving their media strategies. Global gaming ad spend is projected to exceed $131 billion by 2028 (Source: PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2024-2028), driven by the exponential growth of in-game advertising, esports, and creator-led content. Meanwhile, social media advertising spend reached over $270 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of global digital ad spend, and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.5% through 2028 (Source: Statista, Social Media Advertising Worldwide Report, 2024).

This shift reflects how Gen Z and Millennial consumers are spending their time: over 90% of Gen Z uses social media daily (Source: GWI, Global Social Media Trends 2024), and platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat now outpace traditional media in engagement and reach (Source: Pew Research, Social media outpaces print newspapers in the U.S. as a news source). Vertiqal Studios's ability to build and scale authentic brand stories across these platforms positions it as a strategic asset in Dawn's modern marketing mix.

"We're incredibly proud to join the Dawn portfolio and work alongside some of the most forward-thinking agencies in the industry," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "Together, we'll provide marketers with a modern, integrated solution that unites creative excellence, social expertise, and scalable distribution through a data-first orientation-delivering results that matter in today's media landscape."

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

About Dawn

Dawn is the portfolio of best-in-class, marketing services agencies with centralized data science, advanced analytics, econometric measurement, and media at the center. In partnership with talented, specialist agencies in advertising and branding, public relations, digital technology, brand strategy, CRM, gaming, analytics/measurement/research, comms planning, media, barter, influence, social, and sports marketing, Dawn is The Modern Marketing Model.

Dawn partner agencies include Active International, BarkleyOKRP, Bleacher Report, Bridgenext, Co:Collective, Crossmedia, NIL Influence, Involved Media, PeopleFirst, Pixis, Redbox, Redpeg, Rethink, System 1, Vertiqal Studios. For more, visit www.dawnmarketing.com

