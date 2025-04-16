Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 13:06 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 15 April 2025 were:

196.54p Capital only
196.57p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 35,369 Ordinary shares on 7th April 2025, the Company has 67,524,124 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,837,181 shares which are held in Treasury.


