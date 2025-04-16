DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation softened further in February to the lowest level in ten months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.Residential property prices climbed 8.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 8.2 percent gain in January. Prices have been rising since February 2020.Further, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since April 2024, when prices had risen 7.9 percent.In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 7.1 percent annually in February. House prices alone showed an increase of 7.7 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 5.3 percent.Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.7 percent higher in February than a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX