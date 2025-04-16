Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce it has commenced surface site preparations for advanced exploration development ("Bulk Sample") at its 100% owned West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario (the "Project" or "West Cache").

David Russell, President and CEO of Galleon Gold commented, "It is with great satisfaction that we announce the start of groundwork preparation and detailed planning for the West Cache Bulk Sample. We look forward to providing periodic updates on our progress over the next twelve to eighteen months as the next phase of exploration and development at West Cache gets underway."

First Steps Underway

The Company announces it has received a Permit to Remove Forest Resources. With this permit in hand, the Company has commenced the required timber harvesting operations to prepare the Project site for future development. The majority of the trees harvested will be used on site for construction purposes, with the balance being sold to the lumber industry. The Company awarded the tree harvest contract to Caron Equipment Ltd. of Timmins, Ontario.

The Company has contracted Knight Piésold Ltd. to complete the Issued for Construction (IFC) drawings for the construction and detailed Requests for Proposal (RFP) for the box cut, pond and water management systems, which are anticipated for release in June 2025. In addition, J.L. Richards and Associates Ltd. has been awarded the contract to complete the final detailed design and RFP for the high voltage and secondary electrical distribution lines for the West Cache Project.

Operating permit applications for Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA), which includes air, noise, waste, and industrial sewage, along with the Permit to Take Water (PTTW), which regulates the usage of surface water and the dewatering of underground mine workings, are all in the works and proceeding accordingly.

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by West Cache Gold Project Manager Leah Page, P. Geo. (GNS #217) a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an advanced exploration and development company focused on the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The West Cache Gold Project is located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. The Company's Closure Plan for an 86,500-tonne underground bulk sample has been accepted and initial work at the Project site has begun.

