Zoe Financial Incorporates Morningstar Indexes Into the Zoe Wealth Platform

Zoe Financial, a digital end-to-end wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience for investors and financial advisors, announced it is integrating Morningstar Indexes into its platform. RIAs and investors using the Zoe Wealth Platform will now have access to the Morningstar Indexes, which will first add Morningstar's Core US equity indexes with the potential to expand the offerings over time.

"Morningstar Indexes shares our commitment to delivering value to clients through customization. Integrating a range of Morningstar Indexes into our robust wealth platform's direct indexing capabilities will further enable investors and advisors to navigate opportunities across asset classes and strategies," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's founder and CEO. "This is one big step forward towards making personalized investment management more seamless and accessible."

About Zoe's Direct Indexing

With the recent addition of direct indexing capabilities on the platform, Zoe enables investors to have direct ownership of securities. That way, advisors can tailor the portfolios of their clients to their unique financial goals while unlocking diversification and tax benefits. Advisors using the Zoe Wealth Platform can integrate direct indexing into their value proposition to offer clients more customized and tax-optimized investment strategies - without increasing their operational costs or headcount.

These capabilities are seamlessly built into Zoe's end-to-end wealth platform, which features daily rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and access to an outsourced back-end team, among other growth-focused solutions for RIAs. Advisors interested in leveraging Zoe for growth can request a demo to experience the platform.

"By adding Morningstar's indexes to our platform, we're giving investors and advisors an additional option to bring custom indexing to life. Our goal is to make Zoe a robust, all-in-one solution, and this integration expands the range of personalized investment options we have available to meet each investor's unique needs," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, VP of Investment Solutions at Zoe.

Added Alex Bryan, CFA, Director of Equity Products for Morningstar Indexes, "We are excited to offer a broad selection of our core US equity Morningstar indexes for use by Zoe Financial with its direct indexing clients. This selection provides the opportunity for transparent and comprehensive exposure to a range of size and style segments as well as an equity income strategy to help investors pursue their asset allocation goals in an efficient way."

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/.

Disclosure: Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice. Consult with an attorney for legal advice and a qualified tax professional for tax advice.

