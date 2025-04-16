Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology-focused company, announces a major expansion of its AI-powered blockchain analytics platform, ChainQ. This latest enhancement introduces all historical Bitcoin blockchain data, coupled with substantially improved performance, further solidifying ChainQ as a premier solution for blockchain data exploration and analysis.

Unprecedented Access to Bitcoin's Historical Data

With the addition of Bitcoin's complete historical blockchain dataset, ChainQ enables users to seamlessly analyze Bitcoin transactions, addresses, and patterns dating back to its 2009 genesis block. This vast dataset provides researchers, investors, and developers with a powerful tool to derive insights into the world's largest and most influential cryptocurrency.

"Integrating full Bitcoin blockchain data into ChainQ marks a significant milestone in providing unparalleled access to blockchain analytics," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "Bitcoin remains at the forefront of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and now, with ChainQ's enhanced capabilities, users can explore its entire transaction history with speed and precision."

Enhanced Performance for Faster Insights

In addition to expanding ChainQ's dataset, BTCS has implemented significant performance upgrades to accelerate data processing and query execution. These enhancements ensure:

Faster search speeds , enabling near-instant retrieval of blockchain data.

, enabling near-instant retrieval of blockchain data. Optimized AI-driven indexing , improving the accuracy and depth of search results.

, improving the accuracy and depth of search results. Scalability improvements, preparing the platform for additional blockchain integrations in the future.

"We have not only expanded ChainQ's capabilities but also vastly improved its efficiency," remarked Michal Handerhan, COO of BTCS. "Our advancements allow users to conduct deep blockchain research and analysis in a fraction of the time compared to traditional explorers."

Key Features

Full Bitcoin blockchain data , from the genesis block to the present.

, from the genesis block to the present. AI-driven search capabilities , offering intuitive natural language queries.

, offering intuitive natural language queries. Enhanced performance , with fast search speeds and query execution.

, with fast search speeds and query execution. Visualizations helping users interpret blockchain data with ease.

helping users interpret blockchain data with ease. SQL query support, enabling advanced data analysis and export options.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdC9mWtUMb0

With these advancements, ChainQ is making blockchain analytics more intuitive and comprehensive. To explore ChainQ and sign up for access, visit www.chainq.com.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

