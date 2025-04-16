WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Herc Holdings (HRI) has extended its tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) common stock for $78.75 in cash and 0.1287 shares of Herc common stock for each H&E share. The offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on April 15, has been extended until one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on April 29, 2025.The company said the offer was extended to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions of the tender offer, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX